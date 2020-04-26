UPMC Western Maryland expands forensic nursing services during COVID-19 pandemic

CUMBERLAND — The UPMC Western Maryland forensic nursing program, which treats domestic and sexual assault victims, will be expanded to the three UPMC Western Maryland urgent care centers in the region.
“In these times of uncertainty with COVID-19, our forensic nursing team wants to remind the community that we are a source of strength, and we exist to help patients recover from the unexpected,” said Debi Wolford, Forensic Nursing Service Program coordinator. “Your health care providers in the UPMC Western Maryland forensic nursing team know that many patients are scared during these unprecedented times. We want to remind them that we are one piece of certainty within the community as we continue to provide safe and healthy care.”
The services will be provided at:
• Advanced Medical Care, 1050 Industrial Blvd., Suite 17, Cumberland, 240-964-9300.
• Frostburg Urgent Care Center, 10701 New Georges Creek Road SW, Frostburg 301-689-3229.
• Advanced Lakeside Medical Care, 23789 Garrett Highway, McHenry, 240-488-4139.
All three centers are open from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. seven days a week. A forensic nurse examiner will be available for both sexual-assault exams and domestic-violence-related-injuries.
Additionally, forensic nursing services remain available around the clock for abuse and assault patients at the UPMC Western Maryland Emergency Department.
