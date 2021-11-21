CUMBERLAND — UPMC Western Maryland’s pulmonary rehabilitation program has been recertified by the American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation.
The program is designed to help people with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, pulmonary fibrosis and other types of lung disease recover faster, live healthier and maintain activities of daily living. It includes exercise, education, counseling and support for patients and their families.
Accreditation included an application process that required extensive documentation of the program’s practices.
The program certification is the only peer-review accreditation process designed to review individual programs for adherence to standards and guidelines developed and published by AACVPR and other related professional societies.
