MCHENRY — UPMC Urgent Care in McHenry is now a UPMC Outpatient Center, health system officials said. The facility will house both UPMC Urgent Care and UPMC Specialty Care and will continue to add additional services.
"We are excited to add specialty services to our UPMC Outpatient Center in McHenry," said Dr. Matthew Simmons, vice president of Medical Staff Affairs. "UPMC Western Maryland is continuously dedicated to expanding access to patient services in the communities we serve and bringing the excellence of the UPMC brand to all our patients.”
For more information, visit UPMCWesternMaryland.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.