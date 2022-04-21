CUMBERLAND — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is seeking applications for grants that will help create jobs and business opportunities for socially disadvantaged groups in rural America.
The Socially Disadvantaged Groups Grant program supports the mission to improve the quality of life for rural Americans and commit agency resources to those in need. A socially disadvantaged group is one whose members have been subjected to racial, ethnic or gender prejudice without regard to their individual qualities.
USDA is offering priority points to projects that help communities recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, advance equity and combat climate change.
Eligible applicants include cooperatives, groups of cooperatives and cooperative development centers where a majority of governing board members are from socially disadvantaged groups.
The maximum grant award is $175,000. Examples of technical assistance include feasibility studies, business plans, strategic planning and leadership training.
Electronic applications must be submitted to Grants.gov by June 13.
USDA Rural Development state offices can assist with the application process. Contact information can be found at http://www.rd.usda.gov/contact-us/state-offices.
