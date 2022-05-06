CUMBERLAND — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is expanding access to four loan guarantee programs that provide funding to help rural communities create jobs and improve infrastructure.
The OneRD Guarantee Loan Initiative reduced paperwork and adopted a common loan note guarantee application for the Water and Waste Disposal Loan Guarantee Program; the Community Facilities Guaranteed Loan Program; the Business and Industry Guaranteed Loan Program; and the Rural Energy for America Guaranteed Loan Program.
These improvements include allowing eligible entities to use the Business and Industry Guaranteed Loan program to finance rural broadband and telecommunications projects that are not eligible for funding under USDA Rural Utilities Service programs. The department has clarified when utility projects that serve rural and nonrural areas are eligible for a USDA loan guarantee.
The department is no longer requiring lenders to maintain a minimum 50 basis points servicing fee from holders or other participants in the guarantee. USDA will consider loan guarantees for infrastructure and business projects in addition to those listed in the initial October regulation.
For more information on the regulatory changes and how to apply to the programs, visit www.rd.usda.gov/onerdguarantee.
