Cumberland, MD (21502)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Thunder possible. Low 49F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Thunder possible. Low 49F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.