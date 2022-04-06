CUMBERLAND — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is accepting applications for grants to help start, expand or improve rural cooperatives and other mutually owned businesses.
USDA is offering priority points to projects that help communities recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, advance equity and combat climate change.
The funding is made available under the Rural Cooperative Development Grant program to help improve economic conditions in rural areas through cooperative development. For fiscal 2022, the maximum award is $200,000. Grants are awarded on a competitive basis through a national competition.
Nonprofit organizations and institutions of higher education are eligible to apply for grants to provide technical and cooperative development assistance to individuals and rural businesses.
Electronic applications must be submitted to grants.gov by June 6. Contact information for USDA state offices can be found at http://www.rd.usda.gov/contactus/state-offices.
