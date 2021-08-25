CUMBERLAND — The United States Department of Agriculture has invested $1.2 billion in loan guarantees to help rural businesses in 41 states, Guam and the Virgin Islands this fiscal year. The investments — made through the Business and Industry Loan Guarantee Program and the Business and Industry CARES Act Program — are expected to create or save more than 12,000 jobs for people in rural areas.

USDA has invested $811 million through the Business and Industry Loan Guarantee Program since July 1 to help businesses create or save more than 6,000 jobs in rural areas.

Investments under the B&I program are 36% higher than last year. Applications have increased by 44%, due in part to a series of program improvements USDA adopted under the new OneRD Guarantee Loan Initiative.

The initiative also increased the USDA loan guarantee to 80% for investments greater than $5 million.

Debbie Meyer is a Copy Editor for the Cumberland Times-News.

