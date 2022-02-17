CUMBERLAND — The U.S. Department of Agriculture has a resource guide to help people in rural America start and grow businesses, create good-paying jobs in their communities and strengthen America’s economy.
The guide features information on how rural entrepreneurs can use USDA and other federal programs to access financing and other assistance to help start and expand their businesses. It includes tools to help them expand access to capital to create small business incubators, create value-added agricultural products, access high-speed internet, cut energy costs, access health care resources for their employees and access workforce development and training opportunities to improve their skills, products and services.
The guide also features firsthand stories from customers on ways USDA programs and services have helped them start or expand businesses.
To learn more about investment resources for rural areas, visit www.rd.usda.gov.
