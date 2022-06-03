CUMBERLAND — The U.S. Department of Agriculture has funding to help owners of rental housing repair and rehabilitate their units if they make them available for low- and very low-income rural residents.
Eligible applicants include town or county governments, public agencies, federally recognized Indian tribes and nonprofit and faith-based organizations.
Projects should assist rural communities recover economically from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, ensure that all rural residents have equitable access to USDA Rural Development programs and/or reduce climate pollution and increase resilience to the impacts of climate change through economic support to rural communities.
USDA does not provide funding directly to individual homeowners under this program.
Applications are due by July 11 at the Rural Development state office where the project will be located. For a list of offices, visit the state office website.
