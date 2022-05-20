TERRA ALTA, W.Va. — Alpine Lake Resort has named Victoria Meyers as its new general manager. Meyers comes to Alpine as a certified brand general manager with over 20 years’ experience in a variety of organizations, including Wyndham, Hilton, Hyatt, Marriott and Starwood.
Since 2006, Meyers has helped various organizations improve operational, sales and financial performance via a hands-on, solutions-oriented, focus on issues, opportunities and the bottom line.
Meyers also brings a knowledge of point-of-sale systems, payment processing, financial systems and cloud-based payroll platforms. She holds general manager, hotel administrator and One Yield 2V certifications from a number of large hospitality organizations.
“I am really impressed by the natural beauty all around the Alpine Lake Resort campus as well as its storied history, its engaged staff and strong property owner involvement. At present I am working to build internal relationships with team members and other stakeholders, assess current operations and beginning to enhance processes, programs and amenities in preparation for the upcoming summer season,” said Meyers.
Plans include expanding restaurant hours and increasing events and activities.
