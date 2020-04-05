MCHENRY — The Garrett County Chamber of Commerce will host a business assistance webinar on the recently enacted CARES Act and programs designed to provide disaster assistance for businesses and organizations impacted by COVID-19 on April 7 from 9 to 10:30 a.m.
“We know that many businesses are struggling right now and we want them to know that assistance is available,” said Nicole Christian, chamber president and CEO. “By hosting this webinar and others, we are providing businesses with necessary tools to help them survive this crisis.”
Nick Vaugh, U.S. Chamber of Commerce, will present a detailed overview of the CARES Act with information on the Paycheck Protection Program; Debra Brown, Small Business Administration, will discuss the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program; and Andrew Sargent, Maryland Department of Commerce, will share information on state disaster assistance programs.
There is no cost to participate but registration is required to receive the webinar link; register at visitdeepcreek.com or email holly@garrettchamber.com.
The coronavirus section of the chamber website, visitdeepcreek.com/coronavirus-updates-toolkit, is updated frequently and includes a business resources page with links to disaster assistance programs.
