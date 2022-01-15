CUMBERLAND — The Governor’s Office of Small, Minority & Women Business Affairs has announced its 2022 Technical Training Classroom schedule, a monthly webinar series supporting the small business community across the state.
“We want to see Maryland’s small, minority, women and veteran business owners compete with confidence in the state contracting arena,” said Jimmy Rhee, special secretary of the Governor’s Office of Small, Minority & Women Business Affairs. “The curriculum of this webinar series is carefully curated to achieve that goal.”
Offered at no cost to small, minority, women and veteran business owners and entrepreneurs, two dozen sessions will be conducted throughout the year. Staff from the office will teach classes focused on navigating the state procurement process while small business owners and representatives from small business resource organizations will lend their expertise to cover topics focused on improving overall operational efficiencies.
“We moved this program to a virtual platform in 2020 and immediately saw increased engagement,” Rhee said. “In 2021, we conducted 24 virtual webinars and reached more than 2,500 guests.”
The Technical Training Classroom webinar series is offered twice each month. Advance registration is required to attend the free sessions.
Registration is now open for Jan. 25, 10 a.m., What Every Business Owner Needs to Know About Their Contracts, and Jan. 27, 10 a.m., Prime Contracting in Maryland’s Small Business Reserve. Program
Visit goMDsmallbiz.maryland.gov to view the full schedule.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.