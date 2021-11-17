West Virginia unemployment rate drops to 4.3% in October
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped three-tenths of a percentage point to 4.3% in October, the lowest rate for the state on record.
Total employment grew by 1,200 over the month and the number of unemployed state residents dropped by 2,400 to 34,300, WorkForce West Virginia said in a statement.
Employment gains included 1,400 in trade, transportation and utilities, 1,400 in leisure and hospitality, 700 in construction and 200 in manufacturing. Among the job declines were 1,300 in government, 600 in financial activities and 600 in education and health services.
Total nonfarm payroll employment has increased 18,300 since October 2020, the statement said.
Weis Markets begin Fight Hunger campaign
CUMBERLAND — Weis Markets has begun a two-week customer donation program in support of local food banks as part of the company’s Fight Hunger program.
The program runs through Nov. 29. Customers have the option of rounding up their orders or purchasing vouchers to help support families in need in their communities.
Fight Hunger works with regional food banks throughout a seven-state market area, including the Maryland Food Bank and Mountaineer Food Bank.
