West Virginia woman-owned firmtakes top honors in federal contracting

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The U.S. Small Business Administration honored a local women-owned firm for its work in federal contracting.
Diana Lewis Jackson, president and CEO of Action Facilities Management Inc. in Morgantown, was selected as Small Business Prime Contractor of the Year. She was chosen from from among a strong field of candidates submitted by SBA’s 10 regional offices.
The minority-owned, woman-owned certified small business specializes in government and commercial facilities management. With more than 300 employees, AFM supports clients in 11 states and Washington, D.C. The firm provides a full spectrum of integrated facilities management, infrastructure and security support services with core competencies in facility operations, and maintenance, construction, administrative support services and emergency management.
“It’s an honor, but no surprise, that Diana has taken another Small Business Week honor, said acting SBA Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator Steve Bulger, who oversees the federal agency’s operations in West Virginia as well as Virginia, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, and D.C. “She is a graduate of the SBA’s 8(a) Program and was the SBA’s 8(a)-Graduate of the Year in 2016 and 2013 West Virginia Small Business Person of the Year. Her contributions making the Mountain State a better place to live and work, and her impressive track record as a conscientious federal contractor, are clear.”
“Diana’s track record speaks for itself,” states SBA West Virginia District Director Karen Friel. “She continually sees the benefit of working with SBA, through our program support, and we are honored to be part of her success story.”
The award is part of the SBA’s National Small Business Week. Virtual events were held Sept. 22-24.
