FROSTBURG — Despite the many farms and high-quality food being produced in Western Maryland and the surrounding region, many residents have limited access to local food.
Most people lack the time or resources to shop at individual farms. Local restaurants and convenience stores lack vegetarian and vegan options, and farmers markets are seasonal and limited to certain days a week.
Although the potential exists for community members to be better connected with local food sources, there is a disconnect that contributes to a systemic food crisis in our region.
Wholesome Harvest Food Co-op addresses this food crisis by sourcing wholesome, local, sustainable food directly from farmers and producers and making it available to the public at an affordable price.
Wholesome Harvest Food Co-op is a collectively-owned grocery store in downtown Frostburg. Founded in 2018, the store is run by our member-owners through a volunteer Board of Directors.
Wholesome Harvest's mission is to expand market opportunities for local farmers, generate revenue streams for the local economy and shape a sustainable, ethical, and affordable local food culture.
Wholesome Harvest recently held a sustainability seminar featuring Michael Koch of Firefly Farms, Ben Yoder of Savage Mountain Farm, Theresa Stahl, remindfuleating.com, and board president Dr. Nancy Giunta.
A replay of the seminar is available on the Wholesome Harvest Facebook page to learn more about sustainable farming practices and local resources for ethically-sourced, nutritious foods.
As we approach our fourth anniversary, Wholesome Harvest is proud to offer improved member-owner benefits, increased production from our co-op kitchen, and to introduce Twila Metz as the new director of operations.
Visit the store at 30 W. Main St. in Frostburg or find us at the Allegany Farmer’s Market to learn more about how you can join us in improving the food culture of our community.
