CUMBERLAND — March is Maryland Wine Month and the kickoff to events will include a livestreamed toast on March 1 at noon.
The Maryland Wineries Association will unveil a new women-owned winery trail badge to be unlocked on the Maryland Craft Beverages App. Additionally, MWA will host a social media scavenger hunt aiming to get wine fans engaged with their favorite local wineries.
Winemaking in Maryland is a tradition dating back to the 17th century. A trail was blazed for the modern wine industry following the bonding of Boordy Vineyard, located in Hydes, in 1945. Today, Maryland’s wine industry is made up of 115 licensed wineries and hundreds of retailers and restaurants offering local wine. According to WineAmerica, the local wineries have an impact of more than $2.6 billion on the state’s economy and support nearly 14,000 Maryland jobs.
The Maryland Wineries Association, formed in 1984, is made up of winery members that take ownership of progressing the industry. Additional details about the Maryland wine industry and Maryland Wine Month can be found at marylandwine.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.