WoodmenLife has become a Leadership Partner with Feeding America, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization.
The move helps WoodmenLife expand efforts to battle food insecurity, something the organization has been passionate about since the National Community Focus to fight hunger launched in 2015.
The alliance of like-minded organizations comes as hunger issues affect more than 11% of Americans, including 11 million children and more than 5 million seniors. On top of that, the COVID-19 pandemic’s economic impact has made things worse.
“Working with Feeding America strengthens our resolve and increases our ability to make a difference in the communities we serve,” said Patrick L. Dees, WoodmenLife president and CEO. “This offers us a unique opportunity to help shape the future of hunger relief in America and touch many more lives.”
To date, WoodmenLife and its chapters have collected more than 943,000 pounds of food and raised nearly $1.5 million for hunger relief.
