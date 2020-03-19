Yost promoted to VP of operations at Knippenberg

CUMBERLAND — Laura Yost has been promoted to vice president of operations at Knippenberg Insurance and Financial Services, 608 N. Mechanic St. Yost has been with the Knippenberg Agency for 21 years.
“Laura has been instrumental in the company’s tremendous growth over the last two decades,” said Craig Knippenberg, president of Knippenberg Insurance. “She has been recognized nationally many times in her career for outstanding performance and creating innovative agency best practices. Laura has led the agency to earning the Premiere President’s Conference, Champion’s Conference, Gold Eagle, Million Dollar Round Table and many other awards over the last two decades.”
Yost leads a team of over 40 Insurance professionals doing business in all 50 states. She resides in Cumberland with her two children, Khloe and Tucker.
