CUMBERLAND — As many high schools in the area wait to begin their winter sports seasons, the Bishop Walsh boys basketball season gets underway this evening in Springfield, Virginia, in the inaugural The St. James National Interscholastic Basketball Conference Invitational.
It was reported in late October that Bishop Walsh would be joining the eight-team NIBC for the 2020-21 season, whenever it may begin. For the Spartans, it begins this afternoon, and it’ll be quite the on-court test, squaring off against Montverde Academy, of Montverde, Florida, the top-ranked team in the country according to MaxPreps. Tip-off at The St. James: Sports, Wellness and Entertainment Complex is slated for 3:30 p.m.
The St. James NIBC Invitational will run over the course of eight days featuring 37 games. The opening weekend features NIBC teams, with the other six teams — in addition to BW and Montverde — being No. 3 Sunrise Christian Academy (Bel Aire, Kansas), No. 9 Legacy Early College (Greeneville, South Carolina), No. 10 La Lumiere (La Porte, Indiana), No. 11 Wasatch Academy (Mt. Pleasant, Utah), No. 13 Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Virginia) and Hamilton Heights (Chattanooga, Tennessee).
“This conference is the best high school conference ever set up,” said third-year Bishop Walsh head coach Dan Prete. “We are honored to be part of this group, especially with a two-year-old program. We are excited to be able to play. Our administration, Jen Flinn and Joe Carter, have done an incredible job with the safety and health protocol for this to happen.
“We have a tough road ahead of us. Every team we play is ranked in the nation and most have already been playing games.”
BW’s road doesn’t get much easier after today’s showdown with Montverde, as the Spartans play at 1:45 p.m. on Saturday against La Lumiere, the two-time champions of the Bob Kirk Invitational Tournament, hosted yearly by the Spartans — this year’s BKIT has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bishop Walsh and the Lakers squared off just over a year ago in the BKIT semifinals, as the Spartans fell short despite 22 fourth-quarter points, 51-44 — La Lumiere had the Spartans playing catch-up most of the night after outscoring BW 21-4 in the second quarter, leading 31-12 at halftime at Bob Kirk Arena.
The Spartans face another afternoon clash on Sunday at noon against Wasatch, another BKIT foe. A year after falling 83-50 to Wasatch in the inaugural BKIT, BW faced a narrow defeat in the third-place game of the 2020 tournament, 60-55.
The final day of the NIBC-only field is Tuesday, with Bishop Walsh taking on Oak Hill Academy at 3:30 p.m. The Spartans fell to Oak Hill, 65-57, last season.
Play picks back up next Friday, Jan. 15, with Bishop Walsh playing against Hamilton Heights in the first game of the day at 1:45 p.m.
Joining the action next week are some other familiar faces in longtime ACIT competitors No. 4 Paul VI, No. 5 DeMatha and St. Frances. Other teams joining next week’s games are No. 2 IMG Academy (Bradenton, Florida), No. 15 AZ Compass Prep (Chandler, Arizona), Houston High School (Germantown, Tennessee), John Marshall (Richmond, Virginia), Westtown (West Chester, Pennsylvania) and iSchool of Lewisville (Lewisville, Texas).
After a day off next Saturday, Bishop Walsh’s final game in the tournament is on Sunday, Jan. 17, at 1:30 p.m. The game will be aired on ESPN3.
How to watch
Some games, such as next Sunday’s showdown between the top two teams in the country — Montverde and IMG Academy — can be watched on the ESPN family of networks. All games can be streamed if not available via television broadcast. Livestreams are available for purchase at $20 per game or $50 per day. Purchase options can be found at thestjames.live.
College-bound Spartans
Bishop Walsh is led by a trio of Division I commits, with three-year Spartan Jalen Miller leading the charge. Miller, a Rutgers commit, averaged a double-double during his junior campaign with 15 points and 10 assists per contest to go along with 5.5 rebounds per game. Nestor Dyachok, an international transfer prior to last season, is signed on to play at New Mexico and recent transfer Ismail Habib has signed with Austin Peay.
The trio leads a five-senior class that includes Jordan Rayford and Ryan Prather. Juniors Mady Traore, Travis Roberts and Tailon Manson will also make the trip, in addition to sophomores Malik Bowman, Tyler Mason and Cumberland natives Mikey Allen and Charles Imes.
Star-studded field
There will be no shortage of talent during the two-week showcase event. Montverde and IMG Academy both feature nine total players ranked in their respective classes by ESPN. Top-ranked Montverde has three players in the 2021 ESPN 100, led by Michigan commit Caleb Houstan, ranked No. 7 in ESPN’s top 100 rankings, along with No. 23 Langston Love, a Baylor signee, and Dayton commit No. 44 DaRon Holmes. Montverde also sports 2022 ESPN 60’s No. 2 Jalen Duren, No. 6 Dariq Whitehead, No. 22 Jalen Hood-Schifino, No. 38 Justice Williams and No. 50 Malik Reneau, as well as 2023 ESPN 25’s No. 20 Sam Walters.
IMG Academy is led by five members of the Class of 2021 rankings, headlined by No. 8 Moussa Diabate, who will be joining Houstan at Michigan. IMG also has No. 21 Efton Reid, Syracuse signee No. 27 Benny Williams, No. 29 Charles Bediako and No. 53 Tamar Bates, who is signed on to play at Texas. Four IMG Academy players feature in the 2022 ESPN 60, including two in the top 10 — No. 8 Jaden Bradley and No. 9 Jarace Walker. Also ranked in next year’s class are No. 31 Eric Dailey Jr. and 36th-ranked Jett Howard.
Sunrise Christian sports the third top-10 prospect from the Class of ‘21 in Kennedy Chandler, who is 10th in the nation and the No. 1 point guard signed on to join Bishop Walsh alum Olivier Nkamhoua at Tennessee. Sunrise also boasts No. 20 Kendall Brown, joining Montverde’s Love at Baylor, and No. 31 Zach Clemence, who is signed to play under Bill Self at Kansas. Sunrise also has 2022’s No. 21 Gradey Dick.
BW’s conference foe Legacy Early sports 2021 ESPN 100’s No. 22 Bryce McGowans, a 5-star prospect signed to play at Nebraska, Oak Hill is led by 2022’s No. 10 M.J. Rice and other NIBC opponent Hamilton Heights has the Class of 2022’s No. 57 Felix Okpara.
BKIT teams Wasatch and La Lumiere feature two total players in the senior and junior classes, with the former having 2021’s 28th-ranked prospect in Nolan Hickman, who will play at Kentucky under John Calipari, and 2022’s No. 33 Rickie Isaacs. La Lumiere has two juniors ranked by ESPN in No. 29 Vincent Iwuchukwu and No. 59 J.J. Starling.
The ACIT familiar faces each have one player in the ESPN senior rankings — Paul VI sports No. 19 Trevor Keels, a 5-star shooting guard with a host of offers from schools up and down the Eastern Seaboard, including Maryland and West Virginia; DeMatha’s Jordan Hawkins is No. 59 in the ESPN rankings and signed with UConn; and Maryland-bound Julian Reese, of St. Frances, is ranked No. 83.
AZ Compass Prep, the other nationally-ranked team in the field, is led by 2021 ESPN 100’s No. 34 TyTy Washington, committed to Creighton, and 2022’s No. 17 Sadraque Nganga. Westtown, despite not being nationally-ranked, features a talented roster with 2021’s No. 24 Franck Kepnang, signed to Oregon, and Florida State signee No. 46 Jalen Warley, along with 2022’s No. 40 Dereck Lively.
Other nationally-ranked prospects include 2021 ESPN 100’s No. 98 Mason Miller, of Houston High, joining AZ Compass Prep’s Washington at Creighton, and John Marshall’s Roosevelt Wheeler, No. 86 in 2021 and committed to Louisville.
COVID precautions
Tournament and facility staff are going to great lengths to ensure COVID-19 safety protocols are being followed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, including mandatory health screenings and temperature checks for teams. As a result, no fans or spectators are permitted to attend the event.
