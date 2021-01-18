SPRINGFIELD, Va. — Ismail Habib and Jalen Miller combined for 41 points, knocking down key shots and free throws in the second half to lead Bishop Walsh to its first win of the season, 70-58, on Sunday at The St. James National Interscholastic Basketball Conference Invitational.
The Spartans led by eight, 60-52, with 2:51 to play, thanks in part to Habib making clutch baskets earlier — the senior guard converted a traditional three-point play in the third quarter before knocking down a three-pointer from the left corner with a hand in his face. Prior to the timeout at 2:51, Habib forced a steal out of nothing for an easy lay-in off a Legacy inbounds pass.
After a stop coming out of the timeout, Miller Eurostepped his way toward the hoop, working through contact to get the floater to fall off the front iron and convert from the foul line.
Legacy responded with a pair of free throws from Nebraska-bound Bryce McGowens to get back within single digits, 63-54, before Habib put the nail in the coffin with a three-pointer from NBA range at the left elbow.
The Spartans forced a turnover on the ensuing possession, and Miller, Malik Bowman and Ryan Prather Jr. sank free throws down the stretch to ice the game.
Leading 47-44 entering the fourth, the Spartans shot 6 of 11 from the floor and 8 of 11 from the charity stripe over the final eight minutes.
Habib finished with a game-high 22 points on 8 of 12 shooting, including 3 of 10 from beyond the arc, and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line — he also tallied four assists, four rebounds and four steals. Miller added 19 points and six assists, shooting 50% from the field (6 for 12), 1 for 4 from three and 6 for 7 from the free-throw line.
Prather Jr. tacked on 12 points and Jordan Rayford had seven points and a team-high nine boards.
BW largely took care of the ball, turning over the rock just five times while forcing 15 turnovers and scoring 21 points off said turnovers.
McGowens and Jacobi Wright led Legacy Early College with 18 points apiece.
