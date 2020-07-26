BW graduate inducted into Eastern Shore Hall of Fame

PRINCESS ANNE — Megan Raymond, a 2002 graduate of Bishop Walsh School, was recently named to the 2020 class of the Maryland Eastern Shore Hall of Fame.
Raymond was honored as part of the University of Maryland Eastern Shore’s 2003-2004 women’s bowling team that competed in the first NCAA Women’s Bowling Championship in 2004 in Houston. At that event, the Hawks became the first team to bowl a perfect Baker game (where each bowler bowls two frames per game). They finished seventh in the nation that season and earn an additional berth to the United States Bowling Congress Collegiate Championships the same season.
Raymond is as a staff photographer at Salisbury University. She is the daughter of Rodney and Rosemarie Raymond of Cumberland.
