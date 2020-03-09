MOUNT VERNON, Ohio — Maw Nogoson scored a game-high 16 points and Tailon Manson added 11 as Bishop Walsh defeated Kankakee Trinity on Friday in the semifinals of the National Christian Schools Athletic Association Tournament.
Nogoson’s game-high tally came on six field goals and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line. Manson had three baskets and was 5 for 8 from the stripe.
Davi Bothelo tacked on nine points for the Spartans, who trailed 23-18 at halftime.
Max McCleary led Kankakee with 10 points.
The Spartans won their opening-round game on Thursday, 63-45, over Atlantic Christian.
BW had three players in double figures, with Tyler Dixon recording a team-high 13 on five buckets, including a three-pointer, and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line. Manson added 12 on six field goals and Ashem Valonovich had 10 on four field goals, including a pair of threes.
The Spartans led at the conclusion of every quarter (15-3, 33-14 and 49-29).
Bishop Walsh won the Division 4A Championship over Victory Christian (Ind.), 48-46. Coverage of that game will appear in a future edition.
