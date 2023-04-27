CUMBERLAND — The Allegany Arts Council will welcome California-based artist Charles Anselmo for a solo exhibition featuring works in both the Saville and Schwab galleries April 29-May 27.
Working exclusively with photographic film, Anselmo’s large scale prints on translucent Habotai silk show the urban landscape in moments of decline, depicting cities as living entities suspended in social memory.
A public opening for the exhibition at 9 N. Centre St. will take place April 29 from 6 to 8 p.m.
Anselmo has presented exhibits at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, the Fototeca Nacional de Cuba, the University of Havana and numerous other venues and museums.
He lectures and writes critical essays while continuing his exploration of sites that demonstrate the beauty of forgotten places.
He will give a talk exploring the connection between memory, social context and the photographic image on April 30 at 2 p.m.
