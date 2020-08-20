Calvary Christian honors Macy Ricker

CRESAPTOWN — Having your jersey retired in a particular sport is always a special moment in itself, but it isn’t often a student-athlete gets their number in the rafters more than once at the same time.
That’s what Macy Ricker accomplished at Calvary’s graduation earlier this month, when she had her No. 4 in basketball and No. 9 in volleyball forever immortalized after a record-setting career in both disciplines.
She’s the first volleyball player and second basketball player — the first being Bethany Moody in 1997 — to receive the honor.
“As a three-year team captain who led with her heart and desire to win, Macy had an amazing high school career,” Eagles basketball head coach and her father Shawn Ricker said. “Macy possessed a level of confidence in herself and her teammates that allowed her to maintain game-time composure. Her leadership and team play were central to her individual and team success.
“She never believed the Lady Eagles were too far behind to ever give up. Macy was the go-to for a crucial bucket throughout her whole career and due to God’s favor only missed a single half due to injury.”
On the hardwood, Macy Ricker accumulated a school-record 2,145 points, surpassing Moody’s previous mark of 1,956. She was a threat for a triple- or quadruple-double on any given night; she tallied 577 assists, 857 rebounds and 576 steals throughout her career.
In her senior season, she scored a Calvary single-season record of 617 points — good for an area-best 21.3 points per game — which helped earn her the Mason-Dixon Christian Conference Player of the Year crown, a third first-team All-Conference nod and a spot on the Times-News All-Area second team.
“Ricker’s enthusiasm and desire to excel was infectious,” Calvary Athletic Director and volleyball head coach John Wall said. “Always caring and polite, she spent her senior season lifting up her teammates and when they struggled, she encouraged and directed them. As a senior leader and captain, she gave every teammate just what they needed to succeed. She was my coach on the court and her teammates’ leader.”
The Eagles didn’t struggle much last year on the volleyball court. They went a perfect 28-0, collecting their fourth-straight conference crown.
Ricker set a new Calvary high-mark with 2,155 assists, as her 2019 total of 650 was also a school best. Like in basketball, her senior campaign finished with her third first-team All-MDDC distinction. The National Christian School Athletic Association also named her an All-American for her performance.
Ricker had 615 kills, 1,322 points and 1,116 digs throughout her career.
“Retiring her jerseys was a special moment for me,” Wall said. “I get to walk into the Calvary gym for years to come and see her jerseys hanging there and remember with pride the player that led the Eagles to four championships and a perfect season.”
Ricker is furthering her education at Liberty University, where she will be studying therapeutic health science with hopes of someday becoming an occupational therapist.
Alex Rychwalski is a sports writer for the Cumberland Times-News. Follow him on Twitter @arychwal
