HAGERSTOWN — In a low-scoring defensive battle, Calvary persevered to hold off Shalom, 38-36, to win the Mason Dixon Christian Conference tournament title for the third season in a row.
“This was a typical Calvary vs. Shalom battle,” Eagles head coach Shawn Ricker said. “It was an ugly, defensive battle on both ends, and not a lot of offense. We bring out the best in Shalom and they seem always to hit our weaknesses. Their girls always give 100% and they are very well coached and that showed tonight.
“For all the girls, especially the three seniors, they will remember this the rest of their lives.”
Facing a 34-33 deficit with three minutes remaining, Kait Wilson gave Calvary (17-0) its first lead of the second half with a put-back basket. Madi Dayton made 3 of 4 free-throw attempts down the stretch, and the Eagles held Shalom to just two points in the final quarter to escape with the win.
Dayton contributed a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds, both Calvary highs. The senior also dished out five assists and was named MDCC Player of the Year and tournament MVP after the contest.
Wilson, who made the all-tournament team, was the Eagles’ second-leading scorer with nine points on three field goals, shooting 3 for 4 from the stripe.
Bethany Carrington added eight points to go along with seven rebounds and five assists. The freshman was named first team All-Conference.
Cassandra Cessna chipped in six points for Calvary with seven boards.
Calvary started the championship bout up 7-2, but the Flames countered with an 11-1 run to race in front 13-8 at first quarter’s end.
The usually fast-paced Eagles offense struggled with Shalom’s hectic zone defense, as their 38-point total was the squad’s lowest since topping Cumberland Valley 38-35 a month prior.
Calvary brought the game back to even at 22-all at halftime, but the team trailed 34-31 going into the fourth.
“Offensively we were out of sync, their full court pressure and their aggressive 1-3-1 never let us get in a flow,” Ricker said. “But this was a team effort and being a team was the only way we were going to win.
“Madi came through in the end with clutch free throws, Kait and Sadie (Strawderman) kept their players to two points each, Cassandra came up with two huge rebounds down the stretch, and Bethany shut down their top scorer in the 4th quarter. No one scored over 10 points and everyone that played, scored.”
A duo of scorers crested Shalom, as Autumn Derstine and Abbey Schwartz both tallied 12 points on six buckets. No other Flames player had more than four points on the night.
“Abbey and Autumn saved their best game for us,” Ricker said. “Both seemed unstoppable. Our best and biggest coaching decision of the game was to move Bethany to cover Abbey, matching her height, and this allowed us to shut her down.”
Calvary’s senior class of Dayton, Cessna and Wilson played the final game of their careers Saturday, and boy were they successful. The trio finished with a record of 88-15, won a state title and were national runner-up twice.
Petersburg 76 Moorefield 23
PETERSBURG, W.Va. — All but one girl that played for Petersburg scored as the Vikings improved to 2-0 with a convincing victory in their home opener over Moorefield Saturday afternoon.
Jenna Burgess led all scorers with 18 points hitting eight baskets and 2 of 3 free throws. Kym Minnich was second with 11 points, Mickala Taylor scored 10, Kennedy Kaposy had eight and Kayla Lantz, Carley Turner, Sadie Dayton and Braylee Corbin each had six with McKenzie Kitzmiller scoring five.
McKenna Crites with seven points, and Lexi Gilhuys with six, led the Yellow Jackets (0-1) in their season opener.
Petersburg hosts Tucker County on Thursday and Moorefield is at Berkeley Springs on Tuesday.
Keyser 71 Berkeley Springs 30
KEYSER, W.Va. — After trailing at the end of the first quarter against Berkeley Springs, Keyser dominated the ensuing frame 22-0 to lead the Golden Tornado to a decisive victory on Friday night.
Keyser dropped its opener to Petersburg the day prior, but the squad used a multitude of scoring options to overwhelm Berkeley Springs.
Summer Reid tallied 15 points on six field goals to top the scoring for Keyser, followed by Averi Everline with 11, Alex Shoemaker with 11 and Aly Smith with 10.
Kaili Crowl, Maddie Harvey and Morgan Pratt chipped in five points each, while Maddy Broadwater tallied four.
Berkeley Springs’ leading scorer was Caybrie Clatterbuck with 11, followed by Emma Widmeyer’s 10-point night.
Keyser is home against Union on Monday, with JV action beginning at 6 p.m., varsity at 7:30.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.