CUMBERLAND — Del. Jason Buckel, chairman of the Canal Place Task Force, said the task force’s remaining work should not hinder projects at the tourist hub from moving forward.
Buckel spoke to the Times-News by phone Thursday from Annapolis where the Maryland General Assembly is currently in session.
The seven-member task force was created in March 2018 by legislation to examine the future viability of Canal Place and whether any changes were needed.
Members of the Canal Place board met Tuesday with some saying future plans, including the proposed Cumberland River Project, remain in limbo until the task force findings are completed and released. The officials agreed the coronavirus pandemic has hampered progress for many agencies and groups, but they had hoped to receive the task force’s finding before the end of 2020.
“We can’t go any further until we figure out the future of the river park project,” said Dee Dee Ritchie, executive director of Canal Place. “With the task force going on, it is not like Canal Place can take ownership of the project. There is going to have to be some determination on how to follow through with the future of the project.”
The river project includes installing a whitewater kayaking course on the North Branch of the Potomac River and creating docks, a viewing area and a walking trail at the site.
Buckel said the extensive fact gathering by the task force, including reviewing leases and obtaining appraisals, is done.
“The task force is essentially over,” said Buckel. “We are going to prepare a report. We don’t need to extend (our timeframe). We need to prepare the report ... that is on me. I will draft a comprehensive set of recommendations and options. We will then send the draft around to the members of the task force.”
Buckel said the report should be completed by the summer.
“We will have options for the entity and we’ll see how it goes. But we are not required to have the task force to put in legislation. If we think we need legislation to alter the authority then we would have to do that. But I don’t think that will happen during this legislative session with everything that is going on.”
Ritchie said the river park river and shoreline needs a survey completed.
“Once the property is surveyed we can identify who owns what,” said Ritchie. “But I can’t start writing grants to have the property developed because of the future of the task force we can’t move forward on that.”
Ritchie said mitigation credits estimated at more than $9 million are available for companies to complete work including testing the water and sediment quality and possible partial removal of the dam.
“So where it stands now, somebody will have to take ownership of the river park to partner with state highways to get the mitigation banking credits going. But they can’t because of our future,” she said.
Buckel says the task force work should not stand in the way.
“The task force has nothing to do with the river project,” he said. “I have no idea why they think they can’t do anything with the River Project. That makes no sense,” he said. “I haven’t seen anything of a firm nature and the delegation has not received a request to do anything in particular in respect to the river project.
“Private sector actors with river restoration background got some form of remediation credits and want to invest. That was the last we heard. We were told they were looking into that and that was a while ago. I think if they would come back and say they have a real plan and real study and another funding partner or that they have a plan and a certain amount they are seeking with a defined plan we would be happy to meet with them and help all we can.
“I think the river project in concept is a great idea to get more people into the Cumberland area to utilize the Potomac River which is incredibly underutilized.”
Buckel said the task force work is “looking to make it more efficient and to eliminate overlap and unnecessary and duplicative spending and to give the shop holders and the Footer Building folks more of stake, and more of an ability to have direction over the future of the attraction.”
Canal Place, owned by the state, was created in 1993. The 11-acre property features the railway station, two structures containing shops, a canal boat replica, festival grounds and the Footer’s Dye Works Building as well as land leased to the Fairfield Inn.
Buckel said Canal Place has struggled to generate income and has lost events at the festival grounds.
“Canal Place is constrained by the model. That is what we are looking at, to change the model,” said Buckel. “Their model is: we have to generate revenue for our budget to pay our salaries and our bureaucratic overhead so we don’t have to ask for as much from the state.
“To fill their budgetary needs their number one priority is, oh we have to create revenue. Many of the events that started down there have left in the past two or three years. That is not so much the fault of the Canal Place people. It is the fault of the model which says they have to be a revenue-generating entity.
“I would like to see the city of Cumberland control the festival grounds. I think they would have much more of an ability, I think, to promote and to lease and maintain that facility and to draw people to Cumberland.”
Cumberland Mayor Ray Morriss is on the Canal Place board.
“The city is willing to help and we are willing to partner,” said Morriss. “I think the key thing initially was the ownership of the dam. If we would have to take ownership of the dam, it is not a big concern, we are willing to do that. We are willing to help with anything you need because I really believe the river park is the next big project that the city of Cumberland and Allegany County needs to be working on. It is important that we move forward with it as quickly as possible and do something. It has just been talk for a couple of years and there needs to be some real progress because we are all in on the river project.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.