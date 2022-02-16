CUMBERLAND — The filing deadline for those interested in becoming a candidate in the June primary election has been extended from Feb. 22 to Mar. 22.
The one-month extension was implemented to allow the Maryland Court of Appeals to continue hearing legal challenges to the redistricting map recently approved by the General Assembly.
The new map has caused concerns among some outside the Democratic Party who claim the new boundaries would continue a pattern of gerrymandering which unfairly impacts Republicans as well as other outside candidates.
In the city of Cumberland races, incumbent Mayor Ray Morriss told the Times-News he will run for -re-election.
"I have my paperwork filled out and will be filing real soon," said Morriss. "I will be seeking re-election." Currently no other candidates have stepped forward to run for the mayoral office.
"I'm really enjoying being mayor," said Morriss. "But more importantly I believe we have a lot of things going on that I want to be here for. The Baltimore Street redevelopment, the actual construction phase of that. The River Park, I want to make sure we get that going and get it done. Some of the housing projects that we are looking, obviously the former East Side School and the housing facility going in there.
"Also the (former) Memorial Hospital site working with developers on that. We have started to get the wheels going on the projects and I want to continue doing that."
Among the four-member City Council, seats held by Rock Cioni and Joe George are up for re-election. Cioni has filed for re-election with George telling the Times-News on Wednesday he will seek re-election.
"I plan to run for another term," said George. "I think the timing is great now for Cumberland to be rejuvenated. There are a lot of positive things going on from the downtown Baltimore Street redevelopment to working on Constitution Park and hopefully a completed River Park in the not to distant future. There are so many positive things with revitalization and I want to help and be apart of it."
Christopher Andrew Myers is the only challenger to file so far to file for Cumberland City Council. Myers is the owner of The Craft Table, a business on South Liberty Street. He serves on the city's Historic Preservation Commission and works part time for WCBC radio.
"I've notice it is becoming more and more difficult to get anything accomplished," said Myers. "I'm hope that with someone actively involved at the boots hit the ground level on the Council, downtown and the overall community of Cumberland can't get something going.
"Economic Development in this county is incredibly parceled and nobody seems to want to work together and that is one thing I would like to see done. I'd like to mothball the DDC and getting them to work closely with Allegany County economic development in stead parceling out per zone. As a combined effort under one flag I think they would be able to accomplish more than in individual parcels."
Efforts to reach Cioni for comment were unsuccessful. The primary is scheduled to take place on June 28.
