CUMBERLAND — The Allegany Medical Marijuana Dispensary is under contract to be sold to the Canada-based TerrAscend Corp. in a deal totaling $11.7 million.
A sales agreement has been signed by representatives of TerrAscend and George Merling, the current owner of the dispensary. Located at 100 Beall St. in Cumberland, the dispensary opened in December 2017 after being licensed by the Maryland Medical Marijuana Commission.
Under terms of the agreement, TerrAscend will acquire 100% equity interest in the dispensary for $10 million in cash, in addition to acquiring the real estate for $1.7 million.
The contract is currently before the Maryland Medical Marijuana Commission, which must give approval before the deal can be finalized.
"The deal is completed by both parties, but we are waiting for the state (commission) who has to sanction it," Merling said Thursday. "It will go before the regulatory committee next week. After that, it will go to what is called an open commission meeting, and they will take a final vote on it. At that point we should go to settlement.
"I don't count it done yet. But the time was right to make the sale," said Merling.
TerrAscend operates Apothecarium and Gage dispensary retail locations as well as cultivation, processing and manufacturing facilities. The company has operations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Michigan and California, as well as licensed cultivation and processing operations in Maryland and licensed production in Canada. With the acquisition of AMMD, TerrAscend's retail footprint will increase to 27 dispensaries nationwide.
According to news release issued by TerrAscend, the company expects to rebrand the 8,000 square-foot dispensary as The Apothecarium.
"They will do a good job," said Merling. "When it comes to the service and the products it will be just as good as it is today. We have a personal relationship with all our clients, and that isn't going to change. It's a good thing."
TerrAscend's news release said the company will be supplying the dispensary with its own high-quality branded products, including Gage, Kind Tree and Valhalla edibles, subject to regulatory approval.
"Our Maryland strategy is coming together nicely," said Jason Wild, executive chairman of TerrAscend, in the release. "When we entered the state, we planned to significantly expand our cultivation and manufacturing capacity, in addition to vertically integrating.
"Our progress is especially exciting within the context of the recent news that adult use will be on the ballot in the November election. I could not be happier about how well positioned we are for the possible launch of Maryland's adult-use program in mid-2023."
The company owns several synergistic businesses and brands, including Gage Cannabis, The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections, and Arise Bioscience Inc. For more information, visit www.terrascend.com.
