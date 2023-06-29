CUMBERLAND — A manufacturer of a variety of cannabis products has opened in Mexico Farms with the operation potentially hiring up to 75 employees in the future.
News of the venture was announced Wednesday in a joint press release issued by the Allegany County Department of Economic & Community Development and Organic Remedies Maryland.
Organic Remedies received approval to operate by the Maryland Cannabis Administration and will begin manufacturing immediately at its location on PPG Road just south of Cumberland.
The opening of the processing plant comes as recreational use of cannabis becomes legal in Maryland on Saturday. Recreational use was approved by voter referendum and placed into law by the Maryland General Assembly after the framework, taxation and regulatory system were worked out.
Organic Remedies has several operations in Pennsylvania, including cultivation, processing and multiple dispensaries. The Cumberland plant will produce the cannabis organization’s premium processed products manufactured from locally grown cannabis procured from Maryland cultivators.
“We are excited to bring unique products to the Maryland market and we look forward to working with cannabis organizations across the state, whether under a white label agreement or as a distributor of our own branded products,” said Jordan Medeiros, laboratory director.
“At launch we are looking at, between security, packaging and the lab, probably a team of 15 to 20 employees,” Medeiros said. “But we plan to expand significantly over the coming year and I estimate that we will have more of a range of 50 to 75 employees.”
A graduate of Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Materials Science and Engineering program, Mederios has spent the last five years working in the extraction and manufacturing sector of the cannabis industry. He specializes in processing cannabis and creating products with hydrocarbon and CO2 technologies. He has expertise in the creation of concentrates, topicals, edibles and beverages.
Mederios said the operation will provide a boost to the local economy with the additional jobs. “We have built a solid relationship with the county leaders and are appreciative of the support we have received throughout to become operational,” he said.
“It’s been a pleasure to work with the Organic Remedies team, and we’re thrilled to see them get up and running,” said Jeff Barclay, county director of economic development. “They have been forward-thinking and diligent business leaders, and we’re glad they chose Allegany County to call home. In addition to the job component, this location is expected to generate a substantial annual tax base for Allegany County.”
Mederios said the Cumberland operation will likely label its own products initially.
“We originally had been talking to companies like Grow West, Curaleaf and others about producing products with their name on it according to recipes that we had talked through with them,” he said. “But as the license process went through it looks that is less and less likely. A lot of them are working on getting their own processing licenses.
“We will likely be launching with just our own brand at first and building out white-label opportunities with other companies as they present themselves,” he added.
In the coming months, Organic Remedies Maryland is anticipating state approval to add additional products to its offering, such as the company’s unique nano gummies, a water-based product produced using Organic Remedies’ proprietary nanoemulsion technology.
