CUMBERLAND — Allegany County Commissioner Dave Caporale said Wednesday that the county needs a full array of housing to offer those searching for a home in the area.
Caporale, along with County Administrator Jason Bennett, spoke at an economic development forum held at Allegany College of Maryland. The event was sponsored by the Allegany County Chamber of Commerce.
“I still think there are (options) we are missing out on for housing in our area,” said Caporale.
Caporale said the county’s current housing stock is dated and people need more choices.
He said sites at the former Memorial Hospital in South Cumberland and the former Allegany High School on the West Side are being pursued for housing developments.
“People are looking to relocate here,” said Caporale. “Projects on the horizon, in cooperation with the city (of Cumberland), are the Memorial Hospital site. At the county, we’re looking at the (former) Allegany High School, which was demolished and being finalized for a housing development.”
Caporale said the county is working to install infrastructure such as utilities and road work at the former Allegany site on Sedgwick Street. The school was razed earlier this year.
“I think we are looking at a variety of housing needs,” said Caporale. “I have folks come in (my) store ... they say they’ve moved to Frostburg Village. I think we are missing out on single-story, maintenance-free housing in Allegany County. People sell their homes and they are leaving sometimes because we don’t have adequate housing.”
Caporale said single-family homes, condominiums and upper story rehabs are needed. He pointed to the Footer’s Dye Works Building on Howard Street in Cumberland as an example of a good housing option. The building was rehabilitated by developer Mike Joy in 2018, creating 24 apartments with many rented before the work was complete.
“It filled up quickly with younger people from IBM ... people working at the hospital,” said Caporale. “They might not be able to set up roots here and buy a home, but they want good adequate housing in the area.”
Housing needs are becoming a focus as job opportunities are growing, according to Caporale and Bennett. They have high hopes for the former Luke paper mill getting a new company moving in to create jobs. The mill, owned by the Verso Corp., was closed in 2019.
“We should know more about the Verso mill soon,” said Caporale. “Discussions are going on there.” He said the broker that is marketing the property “have people visit there weekly.”
Caporale said the most recent visitor was a solar panel company. “We are not the lead on it but we are definitely willing to help. Two of the warehouses have sold and they are being redeveloped.”
Del. Mike McKay said rumors of a trash incineration company trying to move into the mill site was false. He said a company that did recycling has been looking at it but they did not do trash incineration, which could emit pollutants into the air.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.