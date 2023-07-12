OAKLAND — Two Swanton residents charged with providing care for an elderly woman have been arrested after the woman was found living in unsanitary conditions, according to the Garrett County Sheriff’s Office.
Rebecca Lee Smith and Heather Lynn DeWitt, both 42, were charged July 7 with abuse of a vulnerable adult.
The charges stem from a June well-being check of the woman on Lower White Oak Road, Sheriff Bryson Meyers said in a statement.
Smith also faces drug charges after deputies allegedly found methamphetamine, ecstasy, psilocybin mushrooms and drug paraphernalia during her arrest.
Smith and DeWitt were being held Tuesday at the Garrett County Detention Center — Smith without bond and DeWitt on a $10,000 bond.
