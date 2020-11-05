CUMBERLAND — Michael Case ended a 45-year career Friday with the Cumberland Times-News that began when he was hired to work in the newspaper’s mailroom at the age of 21.
“Tomorrow is never promised and my family has wanted me to retire for a long time,” said the Fort Hill High School graduate who worked in various offices at the Times-News, most recently in the classified advertising department.
Case’s career began with a part-time position where the duties included inserting glossy advertising sections into the Wednesday and Sunday editions.
"I started working part time in the mailroom and later a full-time position came open and I got it delivering mail to each department and contacting retail customers in the busy Baltimore Street corridor," he said.
Before long, Case’s job performance and reliability brought him more responsibility.
"I was promoted to the dispatch department and took care of delivering advertising proofs to local businesses," he said. "Some time later I went to work in the business office until they moved it to Johnstown offices,” he said.
Case admits he knew very little about the classified department where he worked under the direction of manager Cindy Hopkins.
“Cindy helped me out and taught me all the workings of the department,” Case said.
Case said he will miss his co-workers, many of whom he has engaged in lively water-cooler conversations about topics of the day.
“People know I’m outspoken,” he said.
Some of those conversations took place when Case held an elected office.
“I served one term on the Allegany County Board of Education from 1989 to 1992,” he said.
Case said it is unlikely he will get involved again in politics but did not rule it out.
“If I get bored, that could change,” he said.
Times-News advertising director Don Watson said Case has been an exemplary employee.
"Mike is always on time and does his job well," Watson said. "He goes above and beyond what is required and he's done that even in his last week here. We couldn't ask for a better employee."
Case said he will continue to work part time at the Board Room liquor store on Park Street, where he has been employed for the past 10 years.
The city resident also plans to spend more time with his family that includes seven grandchildren. He said he would possibly like to do some traveling.
Case's final day included a company-hosted retirement luncheon.
