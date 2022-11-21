Barn fire

FLINTSTONE — The cause of a fire that destroyed a barn Monday morning on Black Valley Road in Flintstone remains under investigation by the state fire marshal's office.

Damage was estimated at about $20,000 to the structure  that was built in 1860 and owned by Michael Davis, investigators said. All livestock reportedly escaped unharmed.

Firefighters from Flintstone and surrounding departments brought the blaze, which was reported at 8:55 a.m., under control in about 30 minutes.

