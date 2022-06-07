CUMBERLAND — The Cumberland Economic Development Corp. has added two members to its executive board.
CEDC officials announced Tuesday the addition of Dustin Freas, chief development officer of Care Ventures, and Jeffrey Silka, Cumberland's city administrator.
Formed in 2015 by vote of the Cumberland City Council, the CEDC handles economic development inside city limits.
“We are pleased to have both Dustin and Jeff join our board of accomplished business leaders,” said Matt Miller, CEDC executive director. “Dustin’s experience in business development and acquisition and Jeff’s background in city management and economic development will be tremendous assets to our board.”
In addition to Silka and Freas, the nine-member CEDC board consists of businessman Jonathan Hutcherson; Cumberland Mayor Ray Morriss; Kathy Getty, director of business relations with First United Bank; Cynthia Bambara, president of Allegany College of Maryland; Nathan Price, economic development specialist with Allegany County; Michele Martz, president of UPMC Western Maryland; and Brian Kurtz, general manager of Rocky Gap Casino Resort.
Freas has more than 20 years of experience in the health care industry, over five years of medical cannabis experience and gained experience in direct patient management across three different skilled nursing facilities.
He is one of the founders of Grow West MD, a family-owned medical cannabis cultivation facility and dispensary located in Cumberland with over 80 employees. Since 2017, he has been the CEO of Good Harvest Investments, an equity group that has invested in over 15 cannabis deals and ancillary medical markets since 2014.
Silka grew up in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, and holds the International Economic Development Council credential of Certified Economic Developer from 2009-2018. He has served local government and economic development for the past 27 years in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.
He previously served as manager of the cities of Johnstown, Shinnston, West Virginia, and North Huntingdon Township, Pennsylvania. He was the past executive director of the Somerset County Economic Development Council.
