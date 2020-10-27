HYNDMAN, Pa. — Cellular telephone service is now available to Hyndman residents, more than two years after officials publicly vowed to bring it to the Bedford County community.
“Finally — now we can make direct calls to Bedford County 911,” said Bob Walls, local emergency management coordinator, who is also an emergency medical technician and president of the Hyndman Ambulance Service.
“It’s been a long road, but we got it done. Now we have cell service with no interruption from Bedford to Cumberland,” Walls said.
The need for the communication service became clear when more than 30 cars of a CSX freight train derailed Aug. 2, 2017, at Hyndman’s Hogback Road crossing.
A propane leak from one of the cars in the predawn derailment forced evacuation of more than 1,000 town residents for a few days.
In the aftermath of the derailment, elected leaders became aware of a major challenge in dealing with the life-threatening derailment and any other community disaster — the inability to make a cellphone call to Bedford County Control, the county’s 911 dispatch center.
In a public ceremony outside the Hyndman Volunteer Fire Department nearly a year after the derailment, officials including U.S. Sen. Bob Casey vowed to bring cellphone service to Hyndman.
Now, that promise has been fulfilled.
It was late last week when the wireless service was launched with AT&T’s activation of a 255-foot tower located on private land in the area of Tiger Valley and Hogback roads in Hyndman borough.
“We built this site based on the feedback from local and state first-responders who had to manage crises without reliable coverage,” Jim Penna, AT&T regional director for external affairs in Western Pennsylvania, said.
“First responders in Hyndman and Bedford County now have another tool they can use to keep their communities safe,” Penna said.
FirstNet is the only nationwide, high-topped broadband communications platform dedicated to and purpose-built for America’s first-responders and the extended public safety community. It is built with AT&T in a public-private partnership with the First Responder Network Authority, an independent agency within the federal government.
“After more than three years of working and fighting for this project, I am thrilled to see it finally become operational,” said State Rep. Carl Walker Metzgar (R-Somerset-Bedford), who announced the cell tower activation along with State Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr. (R-Bedford-Cambria-Clearfield).
“Through a culmination of efforts among the community, AT&T, FirstNet Authority and many others, residents of Hyndman/Londonderry Township, Bedford County, are having their cellphones ring for the first time,” Langerholc said.
It is not yet clear how many other cellphone service providers will arrange to rent space on the new tower for their own customers.
“There is no interruption in service anywhere from Bedford to Cumberland, which we confirmed with our own field testing,” Walls said. “This is great.”
