CUMBERLAND — It's been full steam ahead at the Western Maryland Scenic Railroad since CEO Wes Heinz came to the attraction one year ago this month.
Heinz, hired on June 9, 2021, has overseen the return to the rails of the massive Baldwin Steam engine No. 1309, the largest compound mallet steam locomotive currently operating in the world. Dubbed Maryland Thunder, No. 1309 was placed into service in December following a seven-year restoration process.
Humble to a fault, Heinz demurs from talking about his contributions. In fact, he always turns the conversation back to the staff that keeps the railroad operating.
"The railroad is doing amazing and all this momentum, but the real story is the teamwork involved and the impact the railroad is having on the community," said Heinz.
Heinz came to the WMSR from the Maine Narrow Gauge Railroad Company and Museum in Portland, Maine. Originally from Memphis, Tennessee, he has consulted for several railroads and worked for Fortune 500 companies such as Samsung, Microsoft, and Proctor & Gamble.
"We've had to be very nimble and quick and ready to pivot and that execution is where the team comes in," said Heinz. "They've given up being with their family and vacations, and that can't be understated. We are together seven days a week. I've known these people better than I thought I would know anybody. If one is having a down day, the other one picks them up."
Since arriving at the WMSR, Heinz has added several features, including the Ice Cream Train, Pumpkin Patch Run, Spring Fling, Moonlight on the Mountain, Dinner Trains, Hands on the Throttle, and the Frostburg Flyer.
"Del. Mike McKay (WMSR board chairman) deserves a lot of credit," said Heinz. "He has helped structure the nonprofit so it can operate more like a business. So we are operating a business instead of playing trains. Mike, Cumberland Mayor Ray Morriss and Frostburg Mayor Bob Flanigan have also been key, and I personally can't say thank you enough to those three men. Without their support, I wouldn't have been able to come in from the outside and be successful."
"The board has found their niche in Wes," said McKay. "In turn, Wes has been able to find the right people for the team. There are many chapters to the 35-year history of the WMSR, but this chapter is where we are seeing the fruits of the labor, and it's great to see this happen."
The Baldwin No. 1309 locomotive was acquired by the WMSR in 2014 from the B&O Railroad Museum in Baltimore. Michael Gresham was CEO of the WMSR from 2014 to 2016. He is currently based in Colorado working as a consultant for railroads and film projects.
"I can't take all the credit," said Gresham. "Frank Fowler, my predecessor, brought the idea forward. Western Maryland needed something to hang its hat on. That's why we (acquired) No. 1309. We had to reverse the trends. It was time and a good solution.
"I think Mike McKay deserves a lot of credit. A lot changed when he came along. There were things we were prevented from doing before he came to the board. I'm absolutely thrilled to see 1309 is on the rail and promoting the area. Congratulations to Mr. Heinz and the team for getting it finished up."
The No. 1309 is in service each Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
"When you see kids' eyes light up when they see 1309 ... it creates the magic," said Heinz. "No. 1309, she does have a personality. People call her the Maryland Thunder, I call it the Beast in the East. She wants to run. It has proven to be exceptionally reliable."
For Fathers Day weekend, No. 1309 will be outfitted with an authentic T1 class locomotive whistle. "So she will have a different voice this weekend," said Heinz. Fathers can ride for free on Fathers Day, but rides must be booked in advance.
Heinz has also witnessed the growing popularity of the Polar Express. "We expect to have 30,000 and 32,000 for Polar Express this coming season. We have runs from Cumberland and also Frostburg to our North Pole village."
Heinz said the runs from Frostburg were very successful and a big benefit to the community. He said some people park along Main Street and walk to the Frostburg Depot, and many are visiting the restaurants and retail shops.
"We have a responsibility to bring goodwill and tourism to the area," said Heinz. "The scenic railroad is not owned by any one person. It is an historic piece of Americana and we are just the ones that are privileged enough to operate it."
The railroad will run on July 4th this year with new merchandise with No. 1309 on it will be available. For more information, including ticket availability, visit wmsr.com.
