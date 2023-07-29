Mother Nature has wiped away the drought and the grass has turned a luscious green in Western Maryland and the Potomac Highlands. There is one last month before vacations end and kids go back to school, so will the weather pattern allow for more time at the pool or will threatening skies keep most folks inside in August?
As you read this column early in the weekend, we have entered the hottest stretch of weather so far this summer. Heat alerts plague much of the Eastern Seaboard and many of you are probably yearning for a blast of refreshing air! The flip of the calendar to early August certainly holds hope.
The heat dome plaguing Texas into the Southwest and southern California expanded into the nation’s midsection late this week. This massive ridge is responsible for pushing the mercury into the 90s late this week. A trough pushing into eastern Canada will bump the ridge back into the West early in August. A return to seasonable daytime highs and more tolerable nighttime temperatures will return to our area as we enter into the first week of August.
The typical summertime Atlantic ridge, known as a “Bermuda High,” that traditionally brings the Dog Days of summer into our region, will then expand west across the Atlantic in mid-August. Low and behold, this will trigger another surge of hot and humid weather for our region. The ridge will retreat back to the east in the central Atlantic to end the month, putting less strain on air conditioner costs.
In Cumberland, the average high cools from 87 degrees to 84 degrees in August. Highs will easily exceed 90 degrees but not hit 100 degrees. Morning lows typically range from 60 to 64 degrees. After this late-July heat spell will come relief with lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. We’ll be back in the muggy 70s for morning lows in mid-August before refreshing nighttime lows will return at the end of the month.
In the Alleghenies (Garrett and western Mineral and Grant counties), the average high cools from 81 degrees to 78 degrees. Following the late July heat will come an early August cooling period. Then, highs will easily climb above 80 degrees, but not touch 90 degrees in mid-August. Morning temperatures usually cool from 60 degrees to 56 degrees. Mid-August will see the mugginess with several mornings in the mid-60s.
August averages 3.4 inches of rain in Cumberland and 4.33 inches in the Alleghenies. There is greater upside potential for rainfall to trend slightly above average, with much of that contribution from thunderstorms. Mid-August will be the driest streak where gardeners will have to water on occasion.
Another source for rainfall by late summer is tropical storms and hurricanes. A record warm Main Development Region (MDR) in the Atlantic is likely going to contribute to three to four named storms and likely two hurricanes in August.
The alarming heat seen in the waters off the Florida coast will likely contribute to a major surplus in energy for any tropical system that approaches the Sunshine State. Water temperatures have warmed well into the 90s, perhaps even breaking records by the time the data is quality-controlled.
Hurricane Don was the most recent Atlantic tropical system. In August, we will see Emily, Franklin, Gert and Harold. Any travel plans to the Southeast Coast should monitor tropical activity very closely because there is a good bet for impact.
Meanwhile, the Southwest has seen an unprecedented blazing hot and dry summer. Look for drought to quickly develop in this region during the month. Additionally, with the heat ridge centered west of the Mississippi, the dry Corn Belt will continue to suffer from lack of rain. High fire danger will develop in the Northwest where moderate to severe drought is established.
The 2024 Hagerstown Town and Country Almanack is now available in select stores and available online. If you would like to purchase a copy and want to know where to find one, either visit almanack.com or call at 301-491-4002.
