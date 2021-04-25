While Mother Nature is dishing out an active weather pattern to close out April, you may be wondering if she has any tricks up her sleeves in May. Since the spring season is off to a stuttering start, how will this impact the growing season? Let’s examine expected weather trends for the Potomac Highlands.
The strongest April typhoon on record developed east of the Philippines and is in the process of transitioning to a strong low pressure as it hurls toward Alaska. Sizable tropical systems in the Western Pacific that sweep towards Alaska and the Aleutian Islands transport very warm air north and end up buckling the jet stream. The implications of this include a jet stream that dips south across the mid-Atlantic, with frequent cold fronts delivering chilly air.
This coupled with a potentially record late final Stratospheric Warming Event of the season will occur perhaps simultaneously in early May. Recall from a previous column that the Stratospheric Warming Event in January was responsible for the snowy February in Allegany County. The Stratospheric Warming Event will dislodge the polar vortex for the final time this season in early May.
Yes, the vortex always undergoes a final disruption in spring, usually occurring around April 15. This year it became very strong after mid-February and remains stronger than average as of this writing.
In reviewing final warming events dating back to the 1980s that have occurred in May, the entire mid-Atlantic sees cooler than average May temperatures. For warm weather enthusiasts, rejoice in knowing the polar vortex completely breaks down after its final warming and does not return until late August.
So, what does this mean for the Potomac Highlands weather pattern in May? Unfortunately, a later than average final hard spring frost and active storm track. While the first day or two of May will bring a quiet start, a storm system will bring showers and thunderstorms followed by cooler weather before the first week of May is in the books.
Enough cold air will flow across the highest Allegheny Plateau peaks to foster snow flurries. This will be followed by a brief lull in the weather before another front brings showers and storms between May 10-13. We do expect a chilly air mass to trigger flurries in Garrett County and the final spring freeze in the Potomac Highlands around May 16. Two more episodes of stormy weather can be expected in May’s second half.
In an average spring, the final hard frost occurs in the first half of May in Garrett County and the very end of April in Allegany County east of Route 36 (Frostburg-Westernport). This year’s final spring freeze will be about seven to 10 days later than normal. For those yearning for sweet corn this summer, there could be a delay in the arrival of fresh produce due to a delayed final spring freeze.
Historically the chances of severe thunderstorms (the criteria being wind gusts exceeding 57 mph, hail larger than golf balls and risk for a tornado) increases toward the end of May. We have identified May 10, 20 and 26-28 as the most likely days for severe weather in the Potomac Highlands.
On a positive note, while the Memorial Day weekend will begin with stormy weather on May 28, the remainder of the holiday will likely be dry with rebounding temperatures.
May is traditionally the wettest month of the year with an average of 4 inches of rain in Cumberland and 4.84 inches in Garrett County. Since 2012, rainfall has been near or above-average. We expect near-average rainfall in May. Garrett County doesn’t average any measurable snow in May but this year will be an exception with trace amounts expected in the early or middle part of May.
Will summer bring sufficient rainfall across the Potomac Highlands, perhaps flooding or will drought develop? Also, will late summer and fall rainfall be enhanced by any Atlantic tropical systems? We’ll detail June’s weather and have a preview for July, August and September at the end of May.
Chad Merrill is a Cumberland native and meteorologist who serves as the Hagerstown Town and Country Almanack weather prognosticator and senior meteorologist at Earth Networks in Germantown. Merrill previously was a meteorologist with WDVM (formerly known as NBC25) in Hagerstown and WJAC-TV in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. Merrill can be reached at 240-285-8476 or by email at cmweather24@gmail.com.
