CUMBERLAND — April is the month to celebrate the written word. Proclaimed English Language Month in 2018, April also boasts the United Nations’ English Language Day, which, as it happens, falls on the 23rd, Shakespeare’s birthday.
The Spring Festival of Children’s Literature at Frostburg State is on the 28th and the 29th of the month, which falls within the Allegany County Library System’s celebration of National Library Week, which begins April 23.
Allegany County libraries have a host of activities planned for the celebratory week.
If you’re good at working on small things, for instance, you might be interested in entering the Tiny Arts Show, which begins that week. Those ages 5 and up can pick up their 3-by-3-inch canvas at any branch, use them to create art and turn them back in to the branch by April 21. The finished canvases will go on display at the Frostburg branch until May 20.
At the LaVale branch, The Library of Things will be showcasing its new Maker’s Room, which, among other options, offers both the tools and the instruction to create your own videos in the library, including a “ring light studio and a green screen.” But that’s not all. Card holders who are 18 or older can check out practical tools, from pots and pans to bike repair kits, wrenches and drills.
“The Library of Things offers more than just books and technology, it provides access to tools and experiences that can enhance our patrons’ quality of life,” John Taube, executive director of the library system, said.
On April 27, all branches are participating in Food for Fines for the benefit of the Western Maryland Food Bank. Anyone with outstanding library fines can erase them by bringing nonperishable goods to their nearest branch. The event description assures that, “Each donated item will reduce the patron’s library fines by $1, up to a maximum of $15 per person.”
National Library Week will also see the premier of the library system’s new information and outreach van that will be touring library locations during the week and facilitating Library Week activities. Known as the ACLS Express, the van’s first stop will be at the South Cumberland branch on April 24.
If you want a library card, you can pick one up at the van. You can also pick up a “gift bag full of goodies,” according to the library system’s Ashley Swinford.
“Visitors can also enter at every van location for a chance to win a $25 gift card for a local small business of their choosing,” Swinford said.
To officially launch the ACLS Express, a “small ribbon cutting ceremony” will be held at the LaVale branch on April 28. However, the van will end its weeklong tour at the Frostburg branch on April 29, where it will be open during the Arts Walk and the chalk drawing viewing that concludes Allegany County’s Chalk it Up to Civility celebration.
After Library Week, the van will be continuously touring the county to offer card holders everything from Chromebooks and internet hotspots to information of community interest. Its continuing purpose is to bring the library to the citizens of the county, wherever they may be.
For the month’s activities, link to https://www.alleganycountylibrary.info/calendars/.
Van schedule for
National Library Week
• Monday, April 24: South Cumberland Library, 1-8 p.m.
• Tuesday, April 25: Washington Street Library, 1-8 p.m.
• Wednesday, April 26: George’s Creek Library, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
• Thursday, April 27: Westernport Library, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
• Friday, April 28: LaVale Library, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
• Saturday, April 29: Frostburg Library, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.