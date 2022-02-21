CUMBERLAND, Md. — Tyler Childers has been added to the lineup for the 14th annual DelFest, scheduled for May 26-29 at the Allegany County Fairgrounds.
Childers will be joined on stage by the Travelin’ McCourys. In addition, festival organizers said Robert Earl Keene and The Jerry Douglas Band will perform at the Memorial Day weekend event.
The festival, named for bluegrass artist Del McCoury, features more than 30 acts from the bluegrass, country and Americana musical genres. The event hasn’t been held since 2019 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Childers, a singer-songwriter from Lawrence County, Kentucky, blends a variety of musical styles. Although his core sound is country and bluegrass, he adds elements of blues and rock to some selections.
Childers has released four albums and was nominated for a Grammy in 2020 for best country solo performance for the song “All Your’n.”
Jerry Douglas, a virtuoso dobro player, has been a staple of the bluegrass circuit for many years, as well as being a sought-after session musician.
Texas-born Robert Earl Keen, an award-winning singer-songwriter, has recorded 18 albums for independent and major record labels. His songs have been recorded by musicians including George Strait, Joe Ely, Lyle Lovett, The Highwaymen and Nanci Griffith.
Keen, who blends country, folk and rock, was inducted into the Texas Heritage Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2012 with Lovett and the late Townes Van Zandt.
DelFest includes daily performances from the Del McCoury Band. Other recent additions to the lineup include Frank Solivan and Dirty Kitchen and The Price Sisters.
Other performers scheduled for this year’s event include Bela Fleck, Sam Bush, Michael Cleveland, Anders Osbourne and Jackie Greene, The Hot Club of Cowtown, Sierra Hull, Steve Plotz and Leftover Salmon.
For more information, including ticket availability, visit DelFest.com.
