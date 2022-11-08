CUMBERLAND — James Leo Furstenberg III placed among the top two finishers for two open seats on the Cumberland City Council in unofficial results following Tuesday’s general election.
With all 12 city precincts reporting, incumbent Rock Cioni had 2,459 votes, Furstenberg 1,871, incumbent Joe George 1,440 and Mary Conlon 1,411.
The Allegany County Board of Elections will continue to count mail-in ballots through Nov. 10. Provisional ballots will be tabulated by Nov. 16 with the final canvass taking place on Nov. 18.
George, a retired CBIZ insurance executive, was selected in September 2021 to replace Seth Bernard, who had resigned. George was picked from a list of 10 candidates who submitted letters of interest and resumes.
George, Cioni, Furstenberg and Conlon competed in several forums leading up the the election with the slowed progress on the Cumberland Gateway project and the relocation of Union Rescue Mission to 710 N. Centre St. being some of the top issues among voters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.