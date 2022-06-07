CUMBERLAND — Two area citizens spoke at Tuesday's mayor and City Council meeting calling for projects to beautify the city, particularly the three closed West Side bridges.
The topic of beautification and addressing property abuse issues downtown was brought up during the public input portion of the council meeting at City Hall.
Erin DeLong, a resident of Fayette Street, said the closed bridges could look better.
"We are looking at something in these neighborhoods that are a semi-permanent situation," said DeLong. "We had to close these bridges because they are not safe, but they look pretty much the same five years later."
Bridges on Cumberland, Fayette and Washington streets were closed in 2017 due to their poor condition. The Washington and Fayette streets bridges suffered from train strikes, while the Cumberland Street bridge failed a safety inspection.
"I think we need to take some fresh eyes to how that can look better, closed but better," said DeLong. "If it's jersey walls or what; I don't know what it is, but it really looks ramshackle bad."
The Fayette Street bridge was repaired enough to open it to one lane of traffic, but ongoing issues with trying to secure funding for rebuilding the spans has caused delays in getting new bridges built.
"I'm thankful for the progress we made to get Fayette Street open (to one lane) ... but it has been four, maybe five years now," said DeLong. "I look at what has been done with these structures ... that is the city addressing the problem. If the citizenry is going to help support, the city has to show us the way and do their project well."
DeLong said she has watched programs on HGTV with small towns competing for beautification projects.
"I binge watched those and think, we should be doing that in Cumberland," she said. "They are simple things. They are not big things. So I am challenging you took look at those and see if there are some small projects we can undertake with public art money to visually lift some of these things so there is not so much blight."
Cumberland Mayor Ray Morriss said, "When you work your way through the federal project funding it takes an inordinate amount of time and obviously the delays, but in the mean time we can make it look better than it does."
"A good point about the bridges, they don't have to look the way that they do," said Council member Laurie Marchini. "We can look at things ... planters on both sides of the walls would help. We have talked about it before, but we haven't done it."
The city is pursing funding projects and engineering plans, hoping to fix the Cumberland Street bridge first, followed by the Fayette Street and Washington Street bridges in coming years.
David Biser, a retired Cumberland police officer, has been concerned about homelessness and vagrancy. He alleged that theft of flowers is taking place.
"Downtown people are going through and stealing flowers from the businesses in the middle of the night," said Biser. "It seems like a simple little thing, but downtown is the heart of the city and keeping an eye what is going on is important. Knowing people are down there stealing flowers right of the pots is heartbreaking. It something that needs to be dealt with."
Biser also brought a photo he said was from behind the George Washington's Cabin feature on Greene Street. He said the photo depicted an area contaminated with human waste.
"We always want to point a finger ... but that's not it; it's a community problem," said Biser. "The police are doing their job and they're arresting people every day for drugs. But it's something the community needs to address."
Biser also said trash is accumulating along the banks of Wills Creek and the Potomac River. He offered to help any community cleanup efforts that could be initiated.
Morriss said cleanup programs are available. He said the city plans on doing "a better job of letting people know about (cleanup) programs already in place."
