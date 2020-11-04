CUMBERLAND — Jeff Rhodes announced Tuesday that he will retire from his post as Cumberland’s city administrator effective June 1, 2021.
Rhodes’ announcement came at the end of the regular meeting of Mayor Ray Morriss and the City Council held virtually Wednesday evening.
Rhodes spoke during public input at the end of the meeting.
“I would like to advise the mayor and council of my plans to retire from the city on June 1,” said Rhodes. “I wanted to provide ample notice to folks of my plans. Obviously, over the next six months we’ve got a lot of work to do. I look forward to that work.
“I know this type of position will take quite awhile, so I want to go ahead and let you know my plans. I look forward to continuing to work with you over the coming months.”
Rhodes began working for the city of Cumberland in 1997 as director of administrative services. He was appointed acting city administrator in July 2011, after Jeff Repp resigned. A search committee was assembled, and the city received applications, but never formally pursued other individuals.
Brian Grim, then mayor of Cumberland, and the City Council voted unanimously to hire him permanently in December 2011.
Morriss and Council members Eugene Frazier and Laurie Marchini had words of praise for Rhodes.
“I know you have put in a lot of good years of service and we appreciate you,” said Morriss. “Finding your replacement is something that we will be working on between now and June 1. Thank you so much for all you have done and we will continue to work with you until your retirement.”
Frazier, who was first elected in 2016, said, “I want to say thank you very much for all you have done during my time being here. In the four years you have taught me a lot and I appreciate it.”
Marchini also thanked Rhodes for his contributions to the city.
Before coming to work for the city, Rhodes served as city administrator for Frostburg, as well as Keyser and Grafton, West Virginia.
