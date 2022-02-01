CUMBERLAND — City officials were asked Tuesday to name the Baltimore Street bridge for local resident and former Maryland Speaker of the House Caspar R. Taylor, Jr.
The request was made by four Cumberland residents at the regular meeting of the mayor and City Council at City Hall.
The bridge at Baltimore Street, which crosses Wills Creek, is a primary artery into the downtown. The span is scheduled to undergo a $4 million renovation this summer which will include new lighting and sidewalks.
The citizens requesting the bridge be named for Taylor included Ed Mullaney, former downtown manager, along with Al Feldstein, Jim Stafford and Becky McClarran.
"Having lived and grown up on the West Side, the Baltimore Street bridge was like our front door to everything," said Taylor. "This is our one shot, a good shot to make an impact on the downtown.
Taylor said the bridge has been replaced six times since it was first constructed in 1755.
"So history repeats itself and we get a chance to improve on everything we do."
Mullaney said the bridge does not have an official name but was called the Baltimore Street bridge due to its geographic location.
"Cas brought bus loads of legislators up here to educate them and find out about the best kept secret in Maryland. He was a unifier and respected in larger communities as well as his hometown," said Mullaney. "Naming for Cas would give it personality."
Taylor was a 1956 graduate of the University of Notre Dame and owned a restaurant on Mechanic Street before being elected to the House of Delegates in 1994. He represented seat 1C in the House, where he rose to the level of speaker and served until 2003. Taylor is now retired and lives in Cumberland.
Feldstein worked for the Maryland Department of Planning for many years.
"I observed the leading role Cas Taylor played in an array of specific projects pertaining to our region," said Feldstein. "His efforts achieved legislation in infrastructure, downtown redevelopment, job creation, the hospitality industry, economic development, telecommunication, transportation, flood mitigation and more.
"He did it behind the scenes with no publicity. I support this recognition of the Baltimore Street bridge in his honor."
Stafford and McClarran said Taylor was instrumental in improving Interstate 68 and supporting the Rocky Gap Music Festival, Canal Place, WMSR, and the Allegany Museum.
"In 2007, a new House of Delegates office building was named the Casper R. Taylor Jr. Building. Now it is time for his beloved Cumberland to recognize his accomplishments," said McClarran.
Cumberland Mayor Ray Morris said, "I think it would be very appropriate to name the Baltimore Street bridge after Cas because he was a bridge builder in the legislature."
Jeff Silka, city administrator, said an ordinance would be drafted to allow the Council to vote and make the name change official.
