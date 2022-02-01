CUMBERLAND, Md. — City officials were asked Tuesday to name the Baltimore Street bridge for local resident and former Maryland Speaker of the House Casper R. Taylor Jr.
The request was made by four Cumberland residents at the regular meeting of the mayor and City Council at City Hall.
The bridge at Baltimore Street, which crosses Wills Creek, is a primary artery into the downtown. The span is scheduled to undergo a $4 million renovation this summer, including new lighting and sidewalks.
The citizens requesting the bridge be named for Taylor included Ed Mullaney, former downtown manager, Al Feldstein, Jim Stafford and Becky McClarran.
"Having lived and grown up on the West Side, the Baltimore Street bridge was like our front door to everything," said Mullaney. "This is our one shot, a good shot, to make an impact on the downtown.
Mullaney said the bridge has been replaced six times since it was first constructed in 1755, adding the bridge does not have an official name but was called the Baltimore Street bridge due to its geographic location.
"Cas brought busloads of legislators up here to educate them and find out about the best kept secret in Maryland. He was a unifier and respected in larger communities as well as his hometown," said Mullaney. "Naming for Cas would give it personality."
Taylor was a 1956 graduate of the University of Notre Dame and owned a restaurant on Mechanic Street before being elected to the House of Delegates in 1994. He rose to the level of speaker and served until 2003.
Taylor is now retired and lives in Cumberland.
Feldstein worked for the Maryland Department of Planning for many years.
"I observed the leading role Cas Taylor played in an array of specific projects pertaining to our region," said Feldstein. "His efforts achieved legislation in infrastructure, downtown redevelopment, job creation, the hospitality industry, economic development, telecommunication, transportation, flood mitigation and more.
"He did it behind the scenes with no publicity. I support this recognition of the Baltimore Street bridge in his honor."
Stafford and McClarran said Taylor was instrumental in improving Interstate 68 and supporting the Rocky Gap Music Festival, Canal Place, Western Maryland Scenic Railroad and Allegany Museum.
"In 2007, a new House of Delegates office building was named the Casper R. Taylor Jr. Building. Now it is time for his beloved Cumberland to recognize his accomplishments," said McClarran.
"I think it would be very appropriate to name the Baltimore Street bridge after Cas because he was a bridge builder in the legislature," Cumberland Mayor Ray Morriss said.
Jeff Silka, city administrator, said an ordinance would be drafted to allow the council to vote on the issue.
