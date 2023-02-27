CUMBERLAND — City officials are finalizing plans that will change the application process for nonprofits and organizations seeking to secure a grant from the annual hotel-motel funding.
Those seeking the grants will be required to submit detailed documentation, including financial records, to be considered for the funding.
Each year, a portion of the hotel/motel accommodation tax collected by Allegany County is distributed to the city, and officials subsequently make a portion available to organizations that help attract visitors to the area.
In recent years, the city typically has made about $40,000 to $45,000 available to groups that increase tourism. Those applying for funding in the past were not required to submit financial records.
“I like formal processes,” said City Administrator Jeff Silka, who has been working on developing the application. “These organizations are asking for money for events.”
The city is developing a packet that requests details of the organization and budgetary records that the groups will need to submit by May each year to receive consideration for grant funding that would be issued July 1.
“I want to say thank you for doing this,” Councilwoman Laurie Marchini told Silka. “This has been something that has bothered me since I started on City Council that we didn’t have really parameters for it and this makes a lot of sense to me. It also gives us information we need to be fiscally responsible.”
The new process will allow the grant totals to become a part of the city’s annual budget improving the accounting system, according to city officials.
“In terms of (the applicants’) financials, everybody knows it’s almost been just an honor system,” said Councilman Rock Cioni.
“If we are giving grants, we should hold the grantees to the same standard that we are when people give us money,” said Silka. “We have to have an accounting and we’re audited and we have to show that we are not spending willy-nilly. I think we should hold these organizations accountable and it also legitimizes the organizations.”
Silka said the city wants to know the “scope” of the events being held.
“Are they applying for any other grants? Are there any other funding sources? How many visitors have your attracted over the last two years? How do you track your visitors? These are things we should know,” said Silka.
The application packet will require a list of officers and a detailed budget for the proposed event and full disclosure for all fees charged for the event, Silka said. Also, a disclosure of any stipends for organizers.
“They will need to submit tax returns and proof of good standing with the state of Maryland,” said Silka. “It might look like formal language but every organization should be able to provide this information.”
Start up organizations will not have to submit the documentation if they are a new event with no history but they will have to submit detailed estimates and records.
Officials said they will still consider applications from entities that don’t have nonprofit status, but the organization will still need to submit all the documentation detailing their event and its financial records.
