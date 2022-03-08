CUMBERLAND — City officials are confident funding will be available for the renovation of the downtown mall, which is currently estimated to cost $10 million.
Matt Miller, executive director of the Cumberland Economic Development Corp., and Cumberland Mayor Ray Morriss spoke about projects taking place in the city at the PACE Reception last week in Annapolis.
Miller said work being done on the mall and on Centre Street by Columbia Gas is part of the early stages of the project.
"They wanted to be proactive and get in there and get done before we'll need the space to do our work," Miller said. "That is part of the preliminary work, which is replacing utility lines."
Once utility lines, including water, sewer, electrical and broadband, are replaced, Baltimore Street will be reinstalled and a new streetscape constructed. Morriss has allocated $12.5 million in the budget for the project to cover inflation and change orders.
"Currently, available funding is almost $10 million," Miller said. "So I think we are past the point of looking back. If there is a delta between what we have available and what it costs, that will obviously be a mayor and City Council decision on whether it will be funded locally.
"But, I think given the amount of grant money that we have been successful in obtaining, it would behoove us to move forward with the project as long as that delta is obtainable locally. But, we are committed to the project full-force. The proof will be in the pudding when the project goes out to bid, and then you allow the private sector to weigh in on what it is going to cost in terms of labor and timeline."
The project is expected to go out for bid later this year with the construction to begin by spring 2023.
The CEDC and Allegany County are making available nearly $3 million in grant and loan programs for downtown building owners and entrepreneurs to make improvements during the construction period. Some funding requires a matching contribution from property owners.
Morriss said construction at the Cumberland Gateway commercial center on Park Street has been making progress. Crews have erected the metal frame for the first four or five units.
"I believe D’Atris (restaurant) will be on the corner of Park and Emily and the other three will be on down Park," he said. "I think the corner (of Park and Williams streets) will be a Verizon, but (the developer) is still open to businesses interested. He is looking at a Chinese restaurant along Park Street as well.
"At Williams (Street) a convenience store is expected ... The name you hear is Royal Farms," Morriss said. "The other pad between Cecelia and Emily streets is … Starbucks or Popeyes, with each one being a great option."
About 10 residential properties are still around the site with owners uncommitted about selling to the developer. However, Morriss thinks the developer will see progress.
"There may be some more properties the developer will get their hands on in the near future," said Morriss. "It is coming along. We thought once it became a construction site some more property owners might show interest in selling and that is taking place."
