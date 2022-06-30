CUMBERLAND — Candidates for Cumberland City Council their shared views at a political forum held Tuesday evening at Allegany College of Maryland.
The City Council consists of four members who serve four-year terms. The election of members is staggered so two seats are up for election every two years.
Six of the seven candidates for the council participated in the forum that was sponsored by the Allegany County Chamber of Commerce.
The race is nonpartisan and the July 19 primary election will reduce the candidate pool to the top four finishers who will move on to the Nov. 8 general election.
Seats held by Rock Cioni and Joe George are open with both seeking reelection. Challengers include Brett Bean, Mary Conlon, James Furstenberg III and William Patch. Angela McCuan, the seventh person on the ballot, did not attend.
Candidates responded to questions asked by moderator Jeremy Bender. The following responses are presented in reverse alphabetical order.
Patch, who retired from the city's Parks and Recreation Department after 38 years of service, was asked about the available housing stock. He said single family homes and condominiums are needed.
"I think the city is doing a good job in taking the blighted properties down," said Patch. "For the most part though, those lots are not going to see a house built there. I think where we have to look at (adding) housing units is (the former) Memorial Hospital, the East Side, at the former Allegany (High School) sites.
"We also need to look at condos. With recruiting for tech (workers), and not only tech people, but they would like the idea of living in managed apartment where someone else shovels the snow and cuts the grass. They can pay a fee and not have to be involved in those things."
Furstenburg, who works for Maryland Juvenile Services, was asked about economic development. He said other communities have multiple construction projects moving forward when local projects are delayed.
"I watch at Frederick, when we say we can't get steel here, and they have 25 projects going ... and Hagerstown is rolling, going crazy ... but here somehow we are last to get this done and that done. These things need to speed up.
"I am also interested in trying to talk to the city about getting an events center, a conference center, an athletics center. It could be put right downtown. Every town you go to you see this and they draw thousands of people each week to them."
George, retired from CBIZ, was asked about economic development.
"In terms of economic development, I have proposed what is called a, 'one voice initiative,'" he said. "We have the CEDC, the DDC, Allegany County development, Tri-County Council, Greater Cumberland Committee, Appalachian Regional Commission, the tourism office ... other towns and cities in the area are fighting for money. We need to speak as one voice in Annapolis and Washington, D.C. I suggest we consider appointing a regional economic development czar, or facilitator, to help coordinate and communicate our efforts and develop priorities. We need to bring everyone together as one because the whole is more powerful than the individual parts."
Conlin, a retired art teacher who works part time at The Book Center downtown, was asked about the future outlook.
"Part of the reason I'm running is that I am very excited about the scope and numbers of projects that are coming," said Conlon. "Terrific things are happening but what I hear and what I want to see changed is the people of our town have rather low expectation. This is something we've had in Cumberland since my dad was mayor and before that. I don't blame the people Cumberland at all for that.
"We as leaders need to be better at reaching out and telling the story of what is suppose to be happening. We have many new people who are coming to Cumberland. We have remote workers and retired people .... new kinds of people who are investing for a great lifestyle. So we have things in place but we have to do a better job of communication."
Cioni spent three years in the U.S. Army as a medic. He retired from the Allegany County Health Department where he worked as a mental health and addictions counselor.
"People that visit that here love this city," said Cioni. "I just talked to two from Houston, Texas, yesterday. I will go out on a limb here. One of the dirty little secrets I learned is there are jobs here. My big concern is, the problem is our workforce and having the skills that the new economy requires. The Kelly-Springfield plants are not coming back and we do have to reinvent ourselves. One of the emphasis we've had in this administration is trying to work with the county as much as we can and collaborate. They have more resources. What benefits one benefits the other.
"One of the big disappoints since I've been on the council is that we didn't bring together the city and county's economic development (department) cores. I supported it 100%."
Bean, originally from Dundalk, was a cabinet maker for 25 years who also became an entertainer in radio and standup comedy. He spoke on the topic of retention of police officers.
"As someone who chose to move to Cumberland, who spent 47 years in Baltimore and the surrounding area watching it go to a very dark place ... I lost three of my friends to violent crimes where they were a victim. I've had several friends overdose on fentanyl and heroin. I saw them go down a dark path," said Bean.
"Crime is a huge problem right now because so many people have a disrespect for law enforcement," he added. "My father-in-law was a decorated officer in the Baltimore Police Department ... I can tell you from his experience ... it's a thankless job. Money (salary) is definitely a factor. But, I think the respect of the community is a more (important) way to keep officers here. I think civic pride is a way to curb that."
