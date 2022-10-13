CUMBERLAND — Candidates for City Council exchanged views Wednesday on a variety of topics from the Cumberland Gateway project and the proposed Union Rescue Mission move, to communication.
Four candidates are seeking two open seats on the council. The forum featured incumbents Rock Cioni and Joe George and challengers Mary Conlon and Jimmy Furstenberg, with the winners to be decided in the Nov. 8 general election.
The moderator of the event was Jeremy Irons, chairman of the Allegany County Chamber of Commerce legislative committee. The forum was streamed by Allegany Media on Facebook and YouTube and aired on WFWM radio.
The topic of the Maryland Avenue Redevelopment Project, which is expected to feature the Cumberland Gateway commercial center in the city’s Rolling Mill district, was a topic the candidates differed on.
Although the question on the topic implied the project had picked up speed, the candidates begged to differ. The project got underway in 2015 and so far has seen one building partially completed.
“Rolling Mill, I think there was a mistake made,” said Cioni. “I don’t know how much of a part of that I really was, but the city chose not to have a point-person that was clearly identified, that could stay after the developer. To tell you the truth, I am very, very frustrated with it and that is why I consulted a friend of mine who is in real estate. He has given me some advice and said we do have some recourse.
“I promise the citizens that I’m going to go to the city as early as next week to try to get some of these things enforced, including the things in the MOU (memorandum of understanding) with the developer that does have specific timeframes in it. I think it is time that someone in the city is willing to be the bad guy and start going after the developer to get moving on this project. Steel and these other construction (materials), they are available at other places, so I don’t believe it is an excuse anymore.”
Conlon often returned to the theme of communication, which she did on the topic.
“If elected, it is something I would take as a priority and see things through,” said Conlon. “The only thing that has changed and again is, that I have talked to more people. I frequently get the sense that they haven’t heard. I think we can do much more to connect with our people through the ways they communicate now, things like SMS, mail connection. We should reach out and not simply put it on the website and say, ‘if you want to know what’s going on, check the website.’ We need to learn how to actually communicate with our citizens.”
Furstenberg said, “I don’t call (Cumberland Gateway) even an upswing in speed. That might be the slowest project I’ve ever seen in my life. I know it is up to the developer; he has the property. We have to work him to get that moving. I want to be alive to see that thing. The same developer at Rolling Mills has had four other projects now and has finished them, so I have no idea what the problem is here in Cumberland.”
George said, “One thing I’ve learned last year working on the City Council is that things happen way too slow. Whether it’s trying to get the grants to fund things, or the engineering, or construction piece and we add the supply chain issues, it’s sad. But then we look at the FedEx building just constructed and it was up and almost ready within a year. It can be done; we need to figure it out.”
The mayor and City Council recently voted to fund $750,000 to the Union Rescue Mission to help it move from 16 Queen City Pavement to 710 N. Centre St. The candidates shared their views on the move.
“That was an easy decision to grant them the $750,000,” said Cioni. “Homelessness is a problem everywhere. No neighborhood wants a homeless shelter in their neighborhood. We did have two meetings. Pastor (David) Ziler, if you believe him, and I do ... there is nobody around that wants to make that place more safe than he does. He has children there and family there. So we as a community have to address it.”
Conlon said, “The key word there is process. These kind of situations come up in cities and they will if there will be growth and improvement. In the case of the Rescue Mission, I think the communication was clumsy. It would have been possible to have alerted the neighborhood. If the neighborhood doesn’t have an organized neighborhood group, you can communicate with them directly before the rumor mill gets started. Pastor Ziler is a good communicator and could be a resource, but this kind of thing is done through information. But unfortunately (the residents) were put into a position to be first allowed to open their mouth and complain and end up looking like the not-in-my-back-yard people, which I don’t think they are.”
Furstenberg said, “I 100% think it needed to move. But 100% it didn’t need to be moved there. I just hope everyone did their research on what it does to home values. The $750,000 we gave to (the Rescue Mission) out of taxpayers should have had some type of process where they could have a town hall (meeting) or something. There’s a lot of places that are less populated and not near a school. People are upset with that. The city should have went door to door or sent letters out.”
George said, “It was a very difficult decision for the relocation of the Union Rescue Mission. It wasn’t a difficult decision to take $750,000 of ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) federal funds we received as a result of COVID relief to take care of our homeless. We don’t want them sleeping in tent cities. No matter where you put the shelter, no one would want it in their back yard.”
George said many types of communications were available. “But could we have done better? Certainly. Would it have changed anyone’s mind? I don’t think so. We have the commitment from Pastor Ziler that they will engage the community and I know I will personally be involved to make sure they will deliver on the promises they make that it will be safe and lessen community impact on the neighborhood.”
