CUMBERLAND — The city of Cumberland has been selected for a $500,000 state grant for the Baltimore Street Access Project.
The latest grant brings the total amount of funding secured to $8.2 million, further reducing the funding gap needed to fully finance the $9.7 million project.
News of the latest capital grant was disclosed by Matt Miller, executive director of the Cumberland Economic Development Corp., at Tuesday’s meeting of the group via Zoom.
The downtown project involves reinstalling Baltimore Street through the pedestrian mall after replacing aging underground utility lines. A new streetscape will also be constructed, including parklets, trees and a variety of flowers and shrubs.
“We received notification from the Maryland Office of Capital Budgeting that we have tentatively been awarded an additional $500,000 for the Baltimore Street Access Project,” said Miller.
“I say tentatively because the budget still needs to go through the approval process similar to all of our other capital budget grants. But we remain confident that our application should remain a part of the budget. I would personally like to thank the members of the Western Maryland legislative delegation for their support with this, and all of the other state officials that have supported the project.”
Miller said the grant will reduce a funding gap that was estimated as high as $2.5 million last year, to $1.5 million.
“This is bridging that gap down a little bit further, lessening the financial burden for the project.”
Cumberland Mayor Ray Morriss, who is on the CEDC board, also thanked the delegation. “This is great news for this project,” he said.
In addition to the latest grant, the project has already received $5.2 million in state highway grants, $1.25 million in Federal Highway Administration funding, $611,000 from the city of Cumberland, and $48,000 from the Downtown Development Commission.
Miller said the CEDC will continue to pursue funding sources, including the possibility of Community Development Block Grants, Community Legacy funding and federal Appalachian Regional Commission dollars.
The city of Cumberland is also raising $1 million through a municipal bond sale this spring that could potentially be used for the project.
Officials hope construction can get underway in the late summer or fall. The project has been delayed somewhat by extensive review processes involving the state and federal highway administrations and the city of Cumberland.
Morriss said the required construction drawings are nearly complete, which should help move the project forward.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.